Why is The Little Mermaid's poster receiving severe backlash? Here's what we know

Ahead of its release, The Little Mermaid is always making headlines after the criticism it is receiving from the netizens. After multiple rounds of discussion, now all eyes are on the two new posters for character introductions but it looks like it has backfired once again and gained even more negative press. The true to life rendition of the film, which is loaded up with mermaids and water animals, would have consistently required complex work. Nonetheless, it appears to be that the studio couldn't think of a reasonable rendition of the well-known characters.

Why is the poster receiving backlash?

Talking about the fans reactions, it has been totally negative this time and it looks like the entire Disney fanbase has united to slam the upcoming The Little Mermaid after horrible character designs wen viral on internet. For the unversed, the new posters feature two fan-favourite characters from the original film but their look has become creepy. As the posters were released online, it has been receiving massive backlash, making it harder for the film t survive in the box office.

About Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. It will also feature Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall.

