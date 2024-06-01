Why Is The Lord of the Rings Star Nazanin Boniadi Not Returning For Season 2? Actor Reveals

A main character from the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power won't be returning for the second season.

Nazanin Boniadi, who played Bronwyn, won't be in the new episodes. Bronwyn was a human healer, mother to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), and had a forbidden romance with the elf warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova).

The Lord of the Rings: Nazanin Boniadi steps out from her role as Bronwyn

Fans noticed Boniadi’s absence in the teaser trailer, which has gained 13 million views in the last two weeks. She recently finished filming an indie movie called A Mosquito in the Ear, the debut feature of Nicola Rinciari, and an adaptation of the Italian graphic novel Una Zanzara nell’Orecchio.

On Instagram, Boniadi shared that she stepped back from acting to focus on activism. She wrote in the caption, "I stepped away from acting in September 2022, to focus solely on the #WomanLifeFreedom uprising in Iran and to advocate for the people of my homeland who have been risking everything for freedom,"

she further said in the post, “Despite my passion for acting, I knew it would take a very special project to convince me to once again split my time between my day job and my calling as an activist. A Mosquito in the Ear is that project…a beautiful adventure that we can’t wait to share with you.”

Bronwyn, Theo, and Arondir were all absent from the first-season finale, causing some speculation about their future on the show. However, Cordova and Muhafidin are confirmed to return for the new episodes.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that actor Rory Kinnear will play the fan-favorite character Tom Bombadil in the new season.

What is The Lord of the Rings season 2 about?

The new season will take fans back to Tolkien’s Second Age, showing Sauron’s rising evil presence as he continues his quest for power. The trailer featured Charlie Vickers returning as Sauron with a new look to help deceive the people of Middle-earth.

The official description says, “In season two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on season one’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots…as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

The Rings of Power will return on August 29.

