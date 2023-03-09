Why is Tiger Wood's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman suing him? Everything you need to know

Tiger Woods has once again landed in trouble. The golfing legend and his long-time girlfriend, Erica Herman, are no longer in a relationship and now Herman has filed a lawsuit against a trust owned by Woods in the Florida court. The 38-year-old Herman asked the court to remove the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that she was made to sign when she began dating the 47-year-old golf star.

As per the court’s documents, Herman and Woods had an oral agreement citing that she will be allowed to live at the Florida house for 11 years. However, Herman was reportedly kicked out of the seaside mansion that the two shared on the Treasure Coast after their split. According to Herman, 5 years are still remaining therefore, she should get the compensation amount of $30 million.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s relationship timeline

The 47-year-old golf star and Herman made their relationship public in 2017 when she was joined by Woods at the President’s Cup, where the golfing legend was Team USA’s assistant captain. Herman was working as the general manager at Wood’s restaurant in Florida. She was one of the first people to hug Woods when he bagged the 2018 Tour Championship after multiple surgeries that put a question mark on his future. Erica Herman was there by his side through thick and thin. Woods and Herman last appeared together in August 2022 at the US Open in NY. It’s not clear when did the two break up. Later, Herman filed a lawsuit against Woods in Florida in 2023.

A look into Tiger Wood’s controversies

This is not the first time Tiger Woods has landed in hot water. Previously, a case has been filed against Woods over NDA. In 2018, Wood’s ex-girlfriend filed a case against him over a non-disclosure agreement. Woods was dating this woman before Herman. Also, Tiger’s ex-wife Elin Nordegren sued him after finding out about his affair and asked for $750 million during a divorce.

Also read: Jackass star Bam Margera arrested for domestic violence; Read details | PINKVILLA

Also read: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant gets nearly $29 millions as she settles helicopter crash photos lawsuit | PINKVILLA