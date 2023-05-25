Why is TikTok make-up artist facing backlash over Kobe Bryant's video? Find out

A make-up influencer who posts videos on TikTok came under fire after one of her videos, in which she uses her talents to resemble late Kobe Bryant, resurfaced and became viral on Twitter. For the unversed, Kobe Bryant was a legendary Basketball player who tragically died in a helicopter crash while on the way to a basketball competition with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

Internet users quickly called out the creator for doing “blackface” as the TikToker used makeup to make herself look like Kobe Bryant. The video was shared nearly two years ago but it has now again resurfaced on Twitter and went viral. People are still upset about the video, which has been criticized for being "wrong" and "insensitive."

Why is TikToker facing backlash over the video?

In the viral video that has resurfaced on the internet, the content creator @easy_baobo makes use of make-up to darken her complexion, apply it to her hands and neck, and put on a Lakers uniform to imitate Kobe Bryant's look and team. Along with the video, she wrote a caption that read, “Kobe is forever in my heart. Limitation makeup not imitating people just respect.” However, the TikTok video received a lot of backlash with the majority of the comments criticizing the artist.

In 2022, the influencer paid tribute to the late NBA legend by using makeup to transform herself into him. The Kobe "recreation" has outraged many social media users, who have called out the make-up influencer racist for her usage of blackface.

Netizens reaction over make-up influencers viral video

After the video resurfaced on the internet, some social media users started criticizing the make-up artist by posting harsh comments while a few supported the creator. One user wrote, “This is actually insane.” A second person wrote, “She’s trying to look like Kobe? How else would she do it?” Another commented, “I feel like she’s just displaying her makeup art talent. Blackface is really a reach here ....” A fourth person wrote, “You have a great talent but you know this is ‘Black Face’ right?” A fifth person commented, “This is disrespectful. Where’s Vanessa [Bryant] so she can sue”.

