Why is TikToker NoahGlennCarter receiving death threats from Ariana Grande's fans? Know here

Popular singer Ariana Grande recently took to her TikTok handle to share a video where she called out all those people who have been making various comments on her health and weight loss. After that TikToker NoahGlennCarter has claimed that he has been receiving death threats from fans as he shared a video in which he made remarks about Ariana’s weight and appearance. In the video he said, “Ariana Grande just addressed everyone’s concerns about her body. Many people were concerned for Ariana Grande saying they didn’t recognise her and that she looks too skinny now.” He has made a follow up video summarizing the singer’s comments and asking fellow TikTokers about their views regarding him receiving death threats.

NoahGlennCarter receives death threats from Ariana Grande’s fans

Ariana in her video was quoted saying, “We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies.” After this, Noah shared a video where he revealed all the threats that he has been receiving from the singer’s fans. “Some threats were made again me that I’m going to share with you guys. It all start when this person tweeted out. Now they’re saying this because they don’t like that I made videos about what’s been going on with Ariana Grande lately. But I’m not concerned with what they said, I’m concerned with the people and their replies”, he said.

Noah then began reading tweets and said, “One person tweeted out saying they want to try and leak my address and they tweeted this with a gif of Kris Jenner holding a firearm. Another person said they will go to my house and tweeted a picture of a Neon Genesis character reloading a firearm.”

Noah is taking the threats seriously

While concluding the video, the TikToker said, “Now these threats are never okay under any circumstance so I am taking the threats very, very seriously. I’ve had threats like these in the past where someone did leak my address so I’ve already notified the authorities about this and sent the Twitter profiles over to the authorities. I don’t know if they’ll actually do anything about it but I just want everyone to know it is not okay to make threats like this online. Even if you’re joking, in no circumstance is it okay.”

