Why is Tim Norman sentenced to life in prison? Everything to know

In September 2022, American reality television star Tim Norman was convicted on three charges related to the death of his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. On Thursday, the verdict was announced for these charges and he was sentenced to life in prison. Here are complete details of Tim Norman’s murder conspiracy against his nephew which will leave you shocked.

Tim Norman sentenced to life in prison

The reality television star was convicted on the three charges associated with the death of his nephew. The 44 year old television star was found guilty for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, murder-for-hire in the Andre Montgomery 2016 death, and conspiracy to commit the murder for hire.

ALSO READ: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Teaser Out: Midge to return for a final run on THIS date

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez back on TikTok after break as she shares cute exchange with Lizzo over latter's blue-dyed hair

In March 2016, it was concluded that Tim Norman hired two people to kill his 21 year old nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. The 44 year old television star also tried to collect the life insurance of a $450,000 policy of Montgomery months earlier.

According to the prosecution claims, Norman bribed dancer Terica Ellis to lure Andre Montgomery Jr. to the shooting site and paid another individual a good sum of money to shoot his nephew. Both the gunman and dancer have already testified against Tim Norman in this case. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam was also sentenced to three years in prison as he was an insurance agent who helped Norman to apply fraudulently for several insurance policies.

Request for Leniency in Tim Norman case

According to the reports, multiple members from Tim Norman’s family and close friends have submitted letters to the judge asking for some leniency in this case. Robbie Montgomery, Tim Norman’s mother also wrote a letter to the judge saying that even if her son is convicted for the murder he is still her child. She loves him very much just like every mother does.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Amber Heard a part of Magic Mike XXL? Here’s everything you need to know