Why is Todd Chrisley in jail? Exploring his prison sentence details amid shocking food allegations

The Chrisley Knows Best’s headlining couple, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 of various accusations, including wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. The two received jail sentences earlier in January this year and appear to be having an utterly terrible time.

It's been nearly a year since the Chrisley Knows Best star, Todd Chrisley is at Florida's minimum security prison, FPC Pensacola, and Chrisley claims his time in confinement has been rough.

Why is Todd Chrisley in jail?

According to Atlanta area television, Todd Chrisley was under state investigation after he failed to pay Georgia income taxes for years. Since January 2023, both Todd Chrisley and Julia Chrisley have been serving their time in jail. After being found guilty of federal fraud charges and hiding their wealth from tax authorities, both the stars were sentenced to 19 years of prison. According to NBC News, investigators accused them for submitting false documents to request bank loans and used a production company to hide income from the IRS.

They reported to their respective prisons in mid-January. Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida and Julia Chrisley is serving for 7 years in the Federal Medical Centre, Lexington in Kentucky.

However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on 8 September that both Todd and Julia’s sentences were shortened.

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently shared insights regarding his current situation in an interview.

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently shared insights regarding his current situation in an interview.

Todd Chrisley’s shocking food allegations in prison

In an interview with News Nation , Todd Chrisley spoke directly about the expired food with very less nutrition he gets. He alleged: “It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally -- I’m not exaggerating -- the food is dated. It’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. And they are literally starving these men to death here,” Chrisley said. “These men are getting, I don’t know, they are getting 1,000 calories a day.”

Chrisley claimed that the only food he eats is what he’s able to get from the prison commissary.

“I eat tuna. I eat peanut butter. That’s where I get my protein. I eat like a pasta salad that I make. Pasta that I get in the commissary, and then I start over again doing the same thing the next week,” Chrisley said.

Sharing more details about his alleged poor conditions, Chrisley revealed in the same interview:

"You’ve got rats, you’ve got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is. They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling.”

Moreover, Todd asserted that, besides the purported health breaches within the prison, he has fallen prey to blackmail. He stated that a photo of him asleep was taken and sent to his daughter, demanding $2,600 monthly for his safety. Todd further alleged that the prison staff was undermining his time in custody due to his previous wealth.

