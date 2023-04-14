Why is Travis Barker being slammed as a bad parent to his daughter Alabama? Find out

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied a knot together in Italy on May 22, 2022 in a grand ceremony with their friends and family members. Their wedding story is now being streamlined on a Hulu show named Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

In one of the clips, Travis’ daughter Alabama looked very uncomfortable and on the verge of a panic attack. The social media is now accusing Travis Barker of being an irresponsible father who needs to step up to his responsibilities. Here is the full story of why Travis Barker is being slammed on social media.

Travis Barker is getting slammed

Prior to the wedding ceremony, Travis and Kourtney also held a welcome dinner in one of the restaurants at Portofino. The duo along with their friends and family members were seen driven to a restaurant by a boat. Kourtney Kardashian can be seen talking about the restaurant that they will be having dinner at and said as she saw the large crowd, ‘You guys, it looks kind of crazy in town’.

At this time Travis Barker was seen facing towards his bride while Alabama was seen looking visibly upset at back. It seems like Travis’ daughter was trying to blink back her tears by slowly closing her eyes. When she opened her eyes, Alabama’s eyes looked glassy and red. Through all this, Travis Barker never noticed her daughter.

Fans reaction

After watching this clip, social media slammed Travis Barker and his parenting style when it comes to Alabama. One user wrote, ‘This guy is really ugly and creepy and seems like a terrible parent’. Earlier also Travis Barker’s parenting style was under fire as the seventeen year old teenager shared NSFW content on her social media. As Alabama shared bikini pictures on social media, one user wrote, ‘No one in the family has any problem with this? Nobody? This makes me sick to my stomach’.

