Why is Travis Barker's son Landon facing backlash over a comment on sister Alabama's post?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are very much in love with each other and happy with their lives. However, the former’s fans have blasted at the latter’s son Landon for his inappropriate comment on her sister’s picture. Travis’ younger daughter Alabama is once again getting targeted after she posted a scandalous picture on her social media handle. On Sunday, the 17-year-old shared pictures of herself enjoying a sunny pull day and netizens filled the comment section with their questions.

Travis Barker’s kids get targeted by netizens

In the picture, Alabama Barker was seen soaking the sun in her swimwear and captioned it, ‘I see you in my mind.’ A little later, her brother Landon cryptically replied, ‘Do you’ which left the netizens in shock. As there was no punctuation mark, it was completely impossible to understand if it was a question or statement, so the netizens started slamming the 19-year-old for his comment. A user wrote, ‘Strange comment but ok,’ while another one commented, ‘Totally creepy weird’ and a third user wrote, ‘I wouldn’t comment on my sisters post of her a** out.’

Netizens question Travis and Kourtney

For the unversed, Travis Barker shares his daughters Alabama and Atiana, 24, and his son Landon, 19, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kourtney shares her three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with her ex-Scott Disick. Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Las Vegas in April 2022 and are enjoying their new life together. Well, now the netizens have started slamming the couple for not having strict rules for their daughter. A user wrote, ‘It’s so gnarly, has Travis liked it and commented in appropriately yet? Sheesh’, while another user commented, ‘This makes me sick. Only bc this is being encouraged by everyone around her and her parents aren’t protecting her. They absolutely know what kind of sick f**ks look for this exact kind of material.’

