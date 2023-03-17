Why is Tyra Banks leaving Dancing With the Stars after season 3? DEETS inside

Tyra Lynne Banks, who is also known by the name BanX started off her career as a model at the age of 15 and has been on multiple platforms ever since. Tyra, who also got featured on the GQ cover and grabbed the title of the first Afro-American woman to ever appear on the cover page, has created a lot of waves.

By being one of the world's highest-paid models in the early 2000s and serving as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005, She has left her mark in every field that Hollywood caters to. And to date, she stands strong, beautiful, and bold with her magnificent personality.

As many got to know Tyra Banks closely while she was hosting the Disney + Dancing with the Stars competition for three long years. Has now taken the decision to embark on a new journey and say goodbye to the old one.

Here is what Tyra Banks commented:

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also produce more TV, but behind the scenes," Banks commented in an interview with the outlet. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor... from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

Banks, who was also the show's executive producer, continued when questioned about whether she was really leaving Dancing with the Stars: "Don't you think it's time? Yeah, I think it's time," she said, adding, "I'm an entrepreneur at heart... I think my heart, my soul, is in my business; it's also in producing new TV... But I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that while hosting a show."

ALSO READ: We Live in Time: Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh to share screen: Here is everything you need to know

As Tyra confirms about her way out of Dancing with the Stars, let's have a look at her journey

Supermodel Tyra joined DWTS as a host in season 29 in 2020, replacing the seat with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrew. As she candidly got outspoken about how the show DWTS reminded her of her days, she quoted "It always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.".

Tyra, who has been into hosting for quite some time as she previously co-hosted America's Got Talent season 12, And not only that, but she has also started a variety of businesses, including her own ice cream line, SMiZE Cream.

Tyra also addressed the dark side of being a host, where she mentioned how things are fed to her and she is asked to repeat the same words on stage, which she sees as injustice, and said at times "she had to take darts for the team" as host.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds' net worth: How much is Deadpool actor worth after selling his company Mint Mobile?