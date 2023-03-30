Why is Vince McMahon scared of THIS WWE rumor going public?

Ahead of WrestleMania, there have been numerous web reports about Vince McMahon possibly rejoining the creative staff. According to a new Fightful Select story, McMahon is no longer the head booker, but he and WWE are aware of the potential effects the change may have on the roster.

According to reports, under Triple H's leadership, several WWE performers have profited from having more leeway to demonstrate the characters and gimmicks they wish to present on television.

Here are all of Vince McMahon’s reasons to be scared.

with numerous "red flags" pointing to Vince McMahon's involvement in the artistic direction.

Fightful has confirmed that Vince is not implicated by any "smoking gun," though.

Given that there haven't been many rematches in recent months, there are several obvious "tells" that Mr. McMahon may not have any creative abilities. The fact that Triple H's crew is using the abilities he apparently did not like on television is a blatant indication that the 77-year-old has not assumed his previous position.

Both WWE and Vince McMahon are aware that the locker room's morale will suffer "a severe blow" if he publicly joins the panel that makes creative decisions.

Vince McMahon's office that has recently been seen at WWE tapings? What's it about?

It's no secret that a number of WWE Superstars are worried about any signs that Vince McMahon might make a comeback as the Head of Creative.

With his absence, the plotlines have appeared to be more coherent, and the talent seems to be enjoying working for Triple H.

People reportedly seeing a "Vince's office" sign on several tapings even after his original retirement is one of the causes of the purported anger backstage. The sign's "many directions of backstage areas," it was noted, had not been changed since Vince left the firm in July of last year.

The fact that Triple H has taken VKM's place and is still in charge of the booking as we approach another two-night WrestleMania is a positive development for the majority of fans, analysts, and performers.

