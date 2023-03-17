Why is Wednesday's producer bashing Jenna Ortega? Details inside

Jenna Ortega, who started gathering headlights after her Netflix hit "Wednesday," which made audience dig deeper into knowing more about the teenage actress, Jenna, who hit the screens of Hollywood at a very young age, made her debut as a kid.

The American actresses won praise for portraying the role of young Jane in the sitcom series that aired on the CW, "Jane the Virgin’. And has gotten a lot of attention and support on social media after producer Steven DeKnight made a comment about Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's behavior on set. Which got fans charged up as they slammed filmmaker Steven DeKnight over his comment.

Here is what happened between Steven DeKnight and Jenna Ortega: Steven DeKnight's statement

The 58-year-old filmmaker reacted to a tweet on March 8, 2023, from a user who took issue with the 20-year-old actress' comments made on the Armchair Expert podcast. Ortega expressed her dissatisfaction with the show's writers' work while she was there.

To that end, he added that even though she is young, she ought to understand how things operate. Jenna Ortega should consider how she would feel if the producers talked about how "difficult she was” and refused to perform the material, which was said in an interview

Steven DeKnight later went on to conclude the argument by expressing his admiration for Jenna's work. But he also slammed her by quoting that she is "beyond entitled and toxic,".

Here is what Jenna Ortega stated in the Armchair Expert podcast, which fueled the storyline for the entire fuss.

Jenna Ortega, who was interviewed by Dax Shepard in the Armchair Expert Podcast on March 6, 2023, is the place where the entire fuss was given birth at. Jenna was blunt and outspoken about the script writing, which was not up to par, as claimed by 20-year-old actress Jenna Ortega.

Which made her involved in screenplay writing while filming Wednesday and occasionally rebelled against the script supervisor since she was protective of her lead role.

Jenna also mentioned that she occasionally became "nearly unprofessional" and began switching lines while working on set.

"The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers, and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things."

ALSO READ: Did you know Jenna Ortega rejected ‘Wednesday’ offer? Find out why

Fans are slamming Steven Deknight over his tweets against Jenna’s statement on the podcast channel

Twitter users criticized Steven DeKnight after his comments on Jenna Ortega's statements.

As many individuals criticize him, they say that he should be more mindful of Ortega's thoughts rather than criticizing her additional influence on the script, which helped make it famous. Others also urged him to conduct himself more professionally rather than disparaging an aspiring actress.

Advertisement

Fans actively took Jenna Ortega’s side while slamming the filmmaker, Deknigh

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega is hesitant to do her viral Wednesday dance in SNL promo