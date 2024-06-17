Why Is Wilmer Valderrama Not Returning On That '90s Show Season 2? Actor Reveals

Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez in That '70s Show series, won’t show up in the second season of That '90s Show spin-off. Valderrama returned as his iconic character during the first season alongside former colleagues Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace. In a recent interview, Wilmer revealed why he can no longer be featured in other episodes.

No time for Fez

At the 2024 Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 14th, Valderrama explained his absence from the upcoming season with a simple reason: “There's no time!” he told PEOPLE. Currently, Valderrama is engaged in filming NCIS, which has 20 episodes per season and holds him throughout its shooting period.

He pointed out that newbies were now responsible for That '90s Show. “This is their show now, and I think it was important that we came and pay respect to their show and have fun with the legacy of what we did,” he said. He also expressed pride in the new cast, which includes Callie Haverda, Max Donovan, Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, and Mace Coronel.

Reflections on Fez

As part of a panel discussion on June 15th, Valderrama nostalgically revisited his role as Fez. He thanked those behind That '70s Show for presenting him with such a character that helped him to grow as an artist.“I created something that I'll never forget, that changed my life,” he said acknowledging his indebtedness for having had this experience.

Valderrama also discussed details about bringing back Fez about That ’90s Show. In jest, he proposed Fez would be like ‘Paul Mitchell’ of Wisconsin (a local commercial) in the ‘90s. The showrunners liked it and made it part of the spinoff.

Returning as Fez had its difficulties, however. Valderrama found it difficult to recreate Fez’s famous voice. He hadn’t used the voice since he was 26, which is a big deal. However, at the first table read, everything came back to him. “It was like riding a bicycle. I never forgot it,” he recalled.

The next chapter

Though Valderrama will not be seen in season two of That '90s Show, he continues to support this project with excitement. He can’t wait to watch new actors taking over roles that were once his own. The second season of That '90s Show will premiere on Netflix in two parts: part 1 on June 27 and part 2 on October 24.

Valderrama’s loyalty to his present endeavors as well as his backing for the upcoming stars demonstrates how much value he attaches both to his past accomplishments and future plans. Although he will no longer be around, Wilmer’s mark remains forever imprinted on that series.

