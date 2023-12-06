Why is Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan suing a coffee company? Exploring the lawsuit

The legal saga around Yellowstone isn’t confined to the screen—Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the hit western drama, has unsheathed his legal sword again, this time over coffee. The lawsuit involves Cole Hauser, who plays the beloved Rip Wheeler on the show, and his coffee brand, Free Rein. In a surprising twist, Sheridan’s own brand, Bosque Ranch, has taken legal action against Free Rein for trademark infringement. Let’s delve into the grounds of this off-screen battle in the Wild West.

The brewing legal clash

This fall, Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler, the cowboy we all fell in love with in Yellowstone, started his own coffee company called Free Rein. They sell a coffee blend called American Dirt claiming it’s the perfect choice for early risers and hard-working cowboys.

Around the same time, when there was a break in making Yellowstone because of a strike, other coffee companies related to Yellowstone appeared. And maybe because of contract issues, Kevin Costner teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Paramount released coffee and steak rubs with on-screen chef Gabriel Gator Guilbeau, and Taylor Sheridan collaborated with Keurig for Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee. It seems like there's a coffee showdown in town, and it's not big enough for all four of them in the Yellowstone creator's world.

ALSO READ: What to expect from Yellowstone spin-off 6666? Here's everything you need to know

Advertisement

The impact on Yellowstone

In a legal showdown filed in the Northern District of Texas, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch alleges trademark infringement against Free Rein Coffee Company, citing a striking resemblance between their logos—the intertwining BR of Bosque Ranch and the FR of Free Rein. The lawsuit claims this similarity could confuse people and made this off-screen feud between the Yellowstone stars quite interesting.

The legal tussle adds a new layer to the Yellowstone drama, which has been marred by behind-the-scenes disputes. Yellowstone’s future was already unclear due to disputes. As the legal battles unfold off-screen, the fate of Yellowstone hangs in the balance. Taylor Sheridan's clash with Kevin Costner has already cast a shadow over the series, and the potential absence of its leading man could mark the end of an era for dedicated fans. Now, with a fresh legal dispute involving Cole Hauser's Free Rein coffee company, the landscape becomes even more uncertain. The fall of the Dutton legacy, both on and off-screen, seems to be a complex narrative, leaving viewers in suspense as they await the next chapter in the Yellowstone saga.

ALSO READ: Yellowstone spinoff 1883: Release date, streaming details, time and more