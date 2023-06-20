Why is Zendaya's movie Challengers not releasing in France theaters? Find out

Zendaya’s upcoming movie Challengers will not have a theatrical release in France. The movie starring Zedaya and Josh O’Connor, is a tennis drama. The movie will skip its French theatrical release and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime instead.

Challengers to forgo theatrical release in France

Brigitte Ricou-Bellan, who is the country managing director of Prime in France, gave fans an update about Challengers. The tennis drama featuring Zedaya and Josh O’Connor will unfortunately not be premiering in theatres in the country. Brigitte gave an explanation about the situation while explaining France’s rules for streaming platforms. France’s strict windowing rules restrict streamers from making movies available on their platform for 15 to 17 months after their theatrical debut. Keeping this rule in mind, Challengers will skip its theatrical debut and directly be available to stream for viewers on Prime.

In an event on the outskirts of Paris, Brigitte revealed this streaming decision. “We’re a strong partner for French cinema and well-established talent. We contribute to the National Film Board’s subsidy scheme, but streaming services have been incited to no opt for theatrical releases for our original films,” the managing director revealed. She also spoke about how streaming services suffer because of the strict rules. Brigitte explained, “Subscription-based services have been placed at a strong disadvantage compared due to this windowing system.”

Brigitte also hoped for a change in this particular aspect as she revealed that there are “very active dialogues” to replace the windowing rules, and she “truly hopes they will lead to more flexibility to benefit audiences and Prime subscribers in particular.” She also hinted that Challengers won’t be the only movie that will skip a theatrical release.

Challengers starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor

Challengers will be a sports rom-com with Zendaya and Connor playing the leads. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court"

Challengers will tell the tale of a wife who registers her husband in a Challenger's tennis event, where the husband later discovers that he will be playing against his wife’s past lover. The film is already done with shooting and is currently in the post-production stage. Challengers will release on August 11, 2023.

