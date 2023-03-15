Why is Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach retiring? Here are the details

The celebrity stylist Law Roach has announced his retirement which has left everyone feeling shocked. This A-list celebrity stylist is well-known for his work with artists like Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Lindsay Lohan, Hunter Schafer, and more.

Law Roach recently was awarded with the 2022 CFDA Stylist Award which is one of the major American Fashion Awards. So fans are upset as to what sparked the sudden announcement of retirement from Law Roach. Here is everything that we know.

Law Roach retirement announcement

On Tuesdy, Law Roach made an Instagram post announcing his retirement from the fashion world. He said, ‘My cup is empty’ as he thanked everyone for supporting his career throughout the years.

Roach being a self-proclaimed image architect also talked about being grateful for everyone who trusted him with their image. He said if the fashion business was just about the clothes then he would have happily done it for the rest of life but it is not.

Law Roach wrote, ‘The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out’. However the stylist did not further elaborate on the false narratives and lies.

Fans were quick to point out the viral video of the recent Louis Vuitton fashion show in which Zendaya nabbed the last seat in the front row and pointed to the empty chair behind her for Roach to sit. At this point, the celebrity stylist appeared to be disgruntled.

Law Roach’s fans, clients, and fellow designers requested him to take back this statement. Naomi Campbell wrote in a comment, ‘Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard’. On the other hand, Addison Rae commented, ‘WHAT?!’.

