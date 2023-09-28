'Why it hasn't already happened: When Robert Downey Jr. had some advice for young actors out there

Robert Downey Jr. has created his legacy in the acting field with his iconic roles that have created a benchmark for many new talents. Thanks to his recent role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer , which just took his acting crediblities to new heights. Not to forget his role as Iron Man which has always been classic and will be associated with him for the rest of his life. However, the actor once shared his advice for the young actors who have just started their acting journey.

Robert Downey Jr. gave advice to the young actors

During a conversation with GQ , the Iron Man actor talked about how the actors must learn to put their noses to the grindstone. “If you always talk about all the cool stuff you're gonna do, and you don't understand why it hasn't already happened for you, because, you know [snaps fingers]… The fumes of that will get you over the first hurdle, and nothing else. You must learn to put your nose to the grindstone for years and not look up, no matter how much rejection is heaped on you,” said Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. advised his MCU co-star

It was not the first time that the actor gave advice to the young talents. RDJ also gave to Tom Holland who played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was a mentor to him both on-screen and off. The young MCU actor got the tip from Downey and revealed his advice is what he uses to date. "He took me to one side and said, 'I remember the feeling. I've been through this before and it is incredibly stressful. Enjoy the process and let your body take over,'" added the actor.

Robert Downey Jr. had his own journey after recovering from being a drug addict and emerging as an iconic actor in Hollywood. He was the least likely choice for the lead role in the 2008 blockbuster MCU movie Iron Man. However, it was Jon Favreau, the Director of the movie, who decided to give him a chance and ignore the mistakes he had made in the past, which ultimately paid off a great deal for the rest of his life.

