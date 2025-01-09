Why James Mangold Does Not Want To Be ‘Handcuffed’ To A Lot Of Lore With Star Wars Prequel? Read Here

The anticipation for Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, which is a prequel, is all-time high among fans. The venture will be helmed by none other than Academy Award winner James Mangold, who also serves as a co-writer for the project.

Mangold reportedly shared that the prequel will focus on saying “something original” when it comes to the origin of The Force without being dependent on too much on established lore of the movie installments.

While chatting with MovieWeb, the director stated that for him the very essential aspect is the liberty to create something new. Mangold stated that he and screenwriter Beau Willimon have been working on a script in relation to Star Wars and that they will see what unfolds.

The filmmaker told the outlet “The Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies take place." Mangold shared that it was “an area and a playground” that he has always desired to explore and that he was “inspired” by when he was a teen.

He further expressed, “I’m not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it’s almost immovable, and you can’t please anybody.”

According to Deadline’s article, the venture was initially announced during the Star Wars Celebration in London in the year 2023. It is reportedly based on the 2012 comic book series that talks about the origins of the Jedi Order.

As far as the upcoming film goes, Willimon was announced as Mangold’s co-writer in April. The audience will have to keep their anticipation high as the release date has not been set as of now.