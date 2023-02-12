Why Jenna Ortega ‘cried’ hysterically during the production schedule of Wednesday; Here are the details

Jenna Ortega ’s filming experience during Wednesday's season 1 production has been quite a ride from learning cello and fencing to contracting COVID. In a recent interview, Jenna opened up about the grueling schedule in Wednesday that left her crying ‘hysterically’ number of times. Read more to find out the details.

Jenna Ortega cried hysterically during the filming of Wednesday

In a Q&A with Variety, Jenna Ortega mentioned that she used to be on set for about 12 – 14 hours every day before going home to take whatever lessons she had on Zoom. Sometimes when she returned to her apartment after shooting, Ortega’s cello teacher was already there waiting to begin the lessons.

The Paint it Black cello sequence was especially hard for Jenna Ortega as she changed teachers because of moving abroad for filming and the piece was meant to be performed in two cellos, but she was only doing it with one.

Jenna Ortega further shared that between shooting schedules, lessons, and other production activities, she did not get much sleep and pulled her hair out. Several times she FaceTimed her dad while crying hysterically.

However, Tim Burton, director and producer of Wednesday, was always assured and supported her throughout the filming.