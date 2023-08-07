Why Jennifer Aniston disabled Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx controversy

Jennifer Aniston has disabled the comments section on her Instagram following the controversial post by Jamie Foxx. Since last week, the 55-year-old actor has been in the news for his latest Instagram post in which he called out fake friends and posted some controversial comments. Fans were quick to point out that Jennifer Aniston liked the Foxx’s post and blasted her for endorsing the antisemitic and anti-Jewish post. Now, the actress has responded to the story and disabled her instagram comments.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Actor expresses gratitude to family for saving his life

Jennifer Aniston shuts off Instagram comments following Jamie Foxx’s antisemitic post

The FRIENDS fame has taken down comments on her Instagram page after Jamie Foxx's controversial post went viral. Later, Jennifer posted on instagram in order to draw attention away from the alleged dispute.

Aniston took to social media to defend herself against the accusations. The Morning Show star then quickly removed her comments, slamming the image and denying any involvement in it on Instagram Stories. “This is actually making me sick. I did not like this post on purpose or by accident,” she wrote.

Jennifer went on to say in her post, “I want to be very clear with my fans and anyone who has been hurt by this. I do not condone any form of anti-Semitism and I do not tolerate any form of hate. Period.”

According to Dailymail, there are more than a hundred fan accounts under Jennifer Aniston’s name on social media, and one of them may have liked this post.

How Jennifer Aniston got caught up in allegations amid Jamie Foxx controversy

After Foxx faced massive backlash for his now deleted anti-Semitic Instagram post, there was another controversy when fans noticed Jennifer Aniston had liked the Instagram post. This led many netizens to believe that Aniston was condoning anti-Semitism.

The actress addressed the issue in an Instagram story. She also made it clear that she does not condone any form of anti-Semitism.

Meanwhile, in response to the comments, the actress commented on the matter and said that she is against any kind of hatred. Foxx, on the other hand, issued a statement apologizing to the Jewish people and all the celebrities who were hurt by his anti-Semitic post.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx health update: Actor pens heartfelt tribute on sister's birthday; 'Without you I would not be here'