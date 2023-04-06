Why Jennifer Aniston regrets spending her first Friends paycheck worth $13,000?

Jennifer Aniston had won the hearts of millions of people by starring as Rachel in Friends – hit sitcom for 10 years. Previously on Instyle’s podcast in 2021, Aniston mentioned that she wanted to buy the vintage Mercedes 270 SL car for two years. And she seized the opportunity when she got her big break from Friends.

Therefore, the Friends star spent her first paycheck from the sitcom on a vintage car worth about $13,000. Jennifer Aniston said, ‘It sat forever, saying 'for sale' on it for like two years. And I remember thinking, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could buy that car one day?’ However, in a new interview with Popsugar the Murder Mystery 2 star said that buying the vintage car was a mistake.

Jennifer Aniston regrets spending $13,000 on a vintage car

In a new video interview with Popsugar, Jennifer Aniston said that the vintage car broke down just after two drives. She said, ‘And then one day I bought it. And then I drove it. And then I drove it again and it never drove again’. The Friends star calls it a nice 25-year old mistake.

Aniston also said that she tried to get the car fixed so that it can be still used. However, later the actress realized that the Mercedes 270 SL might have been just a shell of a car and the amount of work required to drive the car around the block was too much.

Jennifer Aniston in recent controversy

Jennifer Aniston was also recently in a controversy when she talked about how younger generations are finding Friends offensive. This sparked an online debate as people said that it was because of lack of diversity and portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters in the show.

