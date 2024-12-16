Why Joe Rogan Was Disappointed He Didn’t Get to Fight a Hollywood Legend
Joe Rogan opens up about his near showdown with action icon Wesley Snipes, detailing the negotiations, the training, and why it never came to fruition.
Joe Rogan is widely recognized as a podcasting powerhouse, but his multifaceted career includes stints as a UFC commentator, a sitcom star, and a trained martial artist. Recently, Rogan revealed a fascinating chapter of his life involving a potential fight against Hollywood legend Wesley Snipes—a bout that never happened but left Rogan disappointed.
Wesley Snipes, famous for films like Blade and Demolition Man, has a longstanding history in martial arts, including training in karate, hapkido, kung fu, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. These skills nearly brought him into a high-profile fight against Joe Rogan. On his December 2023 podcast episode, Rogan recounted how negotiations for the fight began and why they ultimately fell apart.
Rogan explained that lawyers had entered discussions, and he had begun rigorous training to prepare for the match, engaging in kickboxing and jiu-jitsu daily. Despite the intense preparations, Rogan believed that Snipes backed out after realizing Rogan’s extensive combat experience gave him a significant edge.
According to Rogan, the fight discussions dissolved due to escalating demands from Snipes, including unequal pay splits. Rogan, eager for the fight, agreed to Snipes’ terms but never got the opportunity to face off. He speculated that Snipes was driven by financial difficulties stemming from his tax troubles and saw the match as a quick payday.
In 2016, Rogan also revealed that Snipes had considered fighting another action star, Jean-Claude Van Damme, but that fight was dismissed as commercially unviable by industry experts.
While the fight between Joe Rogan and Wesley Snipes remains a "what-if" scenario, Rogan’s reflections underscore the intrigue and complexities of crossovers between Hollywood and the fight world. Fans can only imagine what might have been as Rogan continues to share behind-the-scenes stories from his multifaceted career.
ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets Accused of Dangling Woman Off 17th-Floor Balcony in Latest Lawsuit: Report