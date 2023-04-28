Why Kourtney Kardashian accused Kim Kardashian of using her wedding as a ‘business opportunity’?

In the new trailer of ‘The Kardashians’, Kim and Kourtney took aim at each other over the former's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

It seems like Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are yet again feuding. The release of ‘The Kardashians’ for Season 3 new trailer has brought along a lot of drama.

Kourtney Kardashian was ‘livid’ with her younger sister Kim Kardashian during her wedding to Travis Barker last year. Kourtney even accused her sister Kim of using her wedding as a ‘business opportunity’.

Here is everything to know about Kim and Kourtney taking shots at each other in the new Season 3 trailer.

Kim and Kourtney feud

In the new trailer of ‘The Kardashians’, Kim and Kourtney took aim at each other over the former's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. This collaboration came just months after Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney said during confession, ‘My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity’. When Kim asked Khloé Kardashian if Kourtney was mad at her, the Good American founder replied that the latter is ‘livid’. Kendall Jenner elaborates that Kourtney ‘felt like her wedding vibes were stripped from her’.    

Kim said during her confessional, ‘I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head. Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful’.

However, Kourtney wasn’t buying anything that Kim said and told Khloe that though people think everything is misunderstanding it is actually not. Kourtney adds, ‘It’s who she is to the core’.

Though this is not the first time that two eldest siblings of Kardashian feuded on their reality show. Previously in 2019, Kim called out Kourtney for being a fake humanitarian and being a b*tch at another level.

In 2020, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also got into a physical fight.

