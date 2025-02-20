Why Lady Gaga Says She Will Never Join THIS Reality Show? Find Out Here

Lady Gaga brings a mayhem of creativity wherever she goes, whether cinema or music. However, the pop icon has made it official—reality TV is not on her horizon.

In Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, the 38-year-old Grammy-winning singer was asked if she would ever join a Real Housewives franchise. Under the watchful eye of a polygraph examiner, she dismissed the possibility quickly.

"Speaking of reality TV, would you ever say yes to being a Real Housewife?" the polygraph administrator asked.

"No," Gaga answered.

The inquiry was preceded by a mention of a 2018 installment of The Real Housewives of New York City, in which cast member Dorinda Medley honored Gaga at a Halloween party. The Halloween-themed episode, Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun, saw Medley dressed as the Judas artist alongside other cast members dressed as pop culture icons such as Madonna, Britney Spears, and Lucille Ball.

Although she accepted the nod, Gaga insisted that she would not budge, finding herself at odds with participating in reality TV. While she wouldn't dream of being a part of the Real Housewives, Gaga did make a cameo appearance on reality television.

Gaga explained, "That would make me feel scared, to like, being on reality TV... This makes me feel scared."

In 2008, she guest-starred on an episode of The Hills, playing a gig at a small club dressed in an extravagant leather catsuit with gold chains and a colorful, bright scarf.

At the same time, Medley has commented on her show-stopping Gaga-inspired outfit. Speaking to The Daily Dish, she spoke about creating the look with just a plain Spanx bodysuit and bubbles made of plastic that were affixed to it—a look echoed by Gaga's Saturday Night Live spot with Andy Samberg. Medley laughed that by the close of the event, most of the bubbles were gone, so she was all but naked.

While Lady Gaga is celebrated for her music and acting ventures, reality television does not appear to be happening. Her new album arrives on March 7, 2025.