In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood sensation Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his versatile acting skills, recently found himself in a rather unconventional situation. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor borrowed a diplomatic car to navigate through London's notorious traffic jams. This intriguing incident has left both fans and the public intrigued about how the star managed to pull off such a move.

DiCaprio's diplomatic escape

The rumor mill has been buzzing with stories of DiCaprio's traffic-dodging escapade in the bustling streets of London. The actor, renowned for his roles in iconic films, was lent a luxurious bright blue Range Rover with tinted windows by an official from Ivory Coast. This diplomatic car, on loan to the actor, provided him with a discreet and efficient way to bypass the city's congested roads.

"It's no secret that Leo has friends in high places, but even by his standards, this is well connected. All diplomatic cars are clearly recognizable via their number plates, and more often than not, the person at the wheel has diplomatic immunity, so speeding or jumping a red light now and again wouldn't be a concern," revealed a source to The Sun.

The Chiltern Firehouse connection

DiCaprio took full advantage of his borrowed diplomatic car, even arranging for it to drop him off and pick him up at the trendy Chiltern Firehouse, a popular hangout in the British capital. This upscale move certainly raised eyebrows among London's millions of drivers, who are typically bound by strict speeding regulations and traffic rules. However, diplomatic cars like the one reportedly used by Leonardo DiCaprio enjoy certain privileges when it comes to traffic offenses.

Diplomatic immunity its perks

While these cars are technically subject to the UK's road rules, they often go unnoticed by law enforcement agencies. These vehicles are usually chauffeur-driven or accompanied by security personnel who are exempt from prosecution under diplomatic immunity. This unique legal status allows diplomatic vehicles to operate with relative impunity, sparing their passengers from the usual traffic-related worries.

In a separate incident, the actor was spotted enjoying a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse alongside models Georgia Grace Martin, 28, and Nour Rizk, 23. DiCaprio, true to his low-key style, concealed his identity behind a face mask and sported one of his signature LA Lakers baseball caps as he graced the celebrity hotspot.

DiCaprio has been no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to his dating preferences. His penchant for younger models has attracted criticism, with recent sightings of him publicly kissing Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, in Ibiza causing a stir. Online critics playfully noted that he 'won't be looking at her from next year' when she turns 26, as the actor has a reputation for dating women 25 years old or younger.

