Why Mean Girls’ Tina Fey and Paramount are getting sued by the author Rosalind Wiseman?

Rosalind Wiseman, the author of Queen Bees and Wannabees which is the inspiration behind the iconic movie Mean Girls franchise is speaking against the producers of movie Tina Fey and Paramount Pictures. Wiseman’s lawyers are preparing to take legal actions against Fey and Paramount Pictures because of the unpaid compensation given the success of the movie.

Mean Girls became one of the most phenomenal movies which was also turned into a Broadway musical. While the production house made millions through this franchise, Wiseman only got $400,000 after she signed a contract to sell the movie rights in 2002 and nothing after that.

Rosalind Wiseman about her contract

Rosalind Wiseman says that her contract included film and any other work rights for $400,000 which also included net profits. This means residual gains which are dependent on how the movie works at the box office. However, Rosalind says that she was not paid for that and the studio has even said that the movie did not make any profits.

Rosalind Wiseman is now requesting for more compensation as the Mean Girls franchise has completely changed our culture. The author said, ‘Yes, I had a terrible contract, but the movie has made so much money, and they keep recycling my work over and over again, so do not even consider me’. She claims that she was approached for the musical a decade back but because of the contract with the studio Wiseman was not able to work on it.

Rosalind Wiseman also took dig at Tina Fey and said that at first she signed the contract because of the producer however over the years their relationship soured. Wiseman said that Tina speaks so much about women supporting other women but that was not the experience that she gained by working with Fey.

