Why Michelle Yeoh dropped F-word at SAG Awards 2023 as she gets emotional? Find out details

Michelle Yeoh has won in the category of outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 on Sunday. She won this award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once . Earlier in her interview with PEOPLE, Yeoh said that when she makes a movie she hopes that the audience discovers something new about her.

While accepting the award for outstanding female actor as leading lady on the stage, Michelle Yeoh got emotional as she talked about the roller-coaster ride that her journey has been. She said that despite various ups and downs it is important that we never give up. The 60 year old actress thanked everyone for their love and support as she is ‘up against titans.

Michelle Yeoh took a moment and said, ‘Sh*t’ before turning away in tears. She dropped the F-bomb while laughing as the audience applauded. "Thank you, thank you, thank you", the 60 year old actress said.

Yeoh further said that this honor is not only for her but for every little girl who looks up to her. Michelle Yeoh agreed with Sally Field and said that everyone is here because they love what they do. The actress said that she will never stop doing what she loves and thanked everyone for giving her a seat on the table.

Yeoh in her speech continued that her mom would be happy with her win and would be eternally grateful to everyone. ‘Tonight you have shown us that it is possible’, Yeoh said in her speech.

The other women in the outstanding performance by a female actor in the leading role included Danielle Deadwyler for Till, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Cate Blanchett for Tar, and Ana de Armas for Blonde.