'Why my head look like it ain't connected': 50 Cent slams USD 100 million film The Expendables 4 poster

50 Cent, the guy we all know from "In Da Club," isn't exactly thrilled with his appearance on the new poster for The Expendables 4. Yep, he's part of the crew now, playing Easy Day in the upcoming movie that's hitting theaters on September 22. So, he took to Instagram to air his thoughts, posting the new promo poster and writing, "WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain't connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH." He's throwing shade at Sylvester Stallone, the big cheese of the "Expendables" series.

The rest of the Expendables 4 except 50 cents

Hold up, 50 Cent isn't the only new kid on the block for this fourth flick. Megan Fox is strutting in as Gina, a CIA agent who's also the flame of Jason Statham's character, Lee Christmas. And guess what? The cool factor is getting pumped up with the likes of Andy García and the Thai martial arts champ Tony Jaa joining the crew. In case you were wondering, the OG squad is making a comeback too. Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and, of course, Sylvester Stallone are reprising their roles as Gunner Jensen, Toll Road, and Barney Ross respectively.

The last Expendables movie featuring Sylvester Stallone, farewell!

Speaking of Stallone, the man himself, the grand poobah of the franchise, announced on October 2021 that this would be his swan song as Barney Ross and that Jason Statham would be taking over the reins for future flicks. In a heartfelt Instagram video on his last day of shooting, Stallone said, "It's time to be moving on." He's passing the torch to Jason with a bit of a heavy heart, after rocking this gig for about 12 years. He's pumped to see what Jason's gonna do next.

Stallone, a sprightly 77-year-old, wrapped up the video by saying he's "getting ready to accept the next challenge." Now that's the spirit! By the way, the whole "Expendables" series has raked in a whopping $227 million worldwide since the very first movie hit the screens in 2010. Cha-ching!