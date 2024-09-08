‘Why not? I’m ready’: Andrea Bocelli Teases Potential Collaboration With Taylor Swift During His New Documentary's TIFF Premiere

Andrea Bocelli expressed his desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift during the premiere of his new documentary, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, which took place on September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The collab might potentially happen sooner than we expected!

The 65-year-old musician spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday while attending the festival. Bocelli was asked if there was an artist he would still like to work with, such as a potential duet with Taylor Swift. To which he responded with, “Why not? I’m ready.” He was also asked if there was anyone else that they’d like to work with. He answered, “world is full of beautiful voices.”

In the same interview, the star also talked about his favorite part from the latest documentary, horse riding. He said the memorable thing for him was when he put the saddle on his horse riding through countryside. He also elaborated on music as a “comfort” for people struggling with conflict, negative news, and wars.

He shared that music is “definitely comfort”, but he thinks the answer to the issues that are related faced since the start of history, issues with hate, envy, conflict, and with self -centredness is “faith”

The acclaimed artist, “When humanity finally understands that to move on we have to cooperate, the importance of cooperation and coexistence instead of conflict, then we’ll have a solution.”

Bocelli’s documentary showed him dealing with his celebrity status. He reportedly explained that he was never “obsessed” with popularity. His mother would always complain about him, stating that he was not doing anything to reach someplace in his life and that nothing was going to become of him.

But he always believed in and trusted his “faith and destiny,” leading him not to live on this journey with anxiety when “fame” reached him. He shared that he would not let that alter his life and who he was.

While talking about the takeaway from his life, he told the outlet that he had nothing to teach to anybody and that he was not a “good teacher.” He shared that he learns things daily and has nothing to teach anyone or tell anybody; people can take what they like from this film. However, he said that aspiring singers can take the concept of singing naturally without “forcing the projection of the voice.”

