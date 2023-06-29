Why Pete Davidson has been admitted into rehab? Here’s everything to know

The Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has always been open about his mental health struggles.

Previously he had revealed about his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder after suffering from years of depression and anxiety. Davidson opened up about checking into a rehab program in December 2016, as he thought that marijuana use was the cause of his mental breakdowns.

Now, it has been revealed that Pete Davidson has checked into rehab. Here is everything to know about the same.

Pete Davidson checked into rehab

PEOPLE have reported that Pete Davidson has been checked into rehab treatment. The publication has added that he has been receiving in-patient therapy to work on his issues related to the post-traumatic disorder and borderline personality disorder diagnosis. The SNL alum’s friend has said that he will be getting out of the rehab ‘pretty soon’ and he often checks himself into rehab to work on these issues.

One source said, “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

Another source told Page Six, “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it. He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

Most recently, Pete Davidson also underwent trauma therapy in April 2022 because of the online harassment by Kanye West. At that time, Davidson was dating Kanye’s ex wife Kim Kardashian. The SNL star and SKIMS mogul went separate ways after dating for nine months. At that time source close to Pete Davidson said, “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help.”

At present Pete Davidson is dating Chase Sui Wonders and Page Six revealed that she is standing by the SNL star through all this.

