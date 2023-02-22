Why Pink needs to teach her daughter Willow to negotiate her own salary? Details inside

Pink is all set to go on tour this summer and her kids Jameson (6) and Willow (11) will be joining her tour with the ninth album Trustfall. This tour will kick start on June 7 2023 in the UK as her first tour stop in the U.S.A will be on July 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio. As per Pink, this tour will be helpful for teaching her daughter life skills that will be useful for her later on.

Pink’s kids Willow and James will be travelling with her on the summer tour for the ninth album Trustfall. According to TODAY, Willow has inherited her mom’s musical abilities and will be actually working on the tour.

Pink said in the interview that she had discussion with Willow about the minimum wage and how it differs from state to state. The singer added that she had to teach her daughter to improve her negotiation skills. Pink said that her daughter was ready to take $20 instead of $22.50 so that it is easier to do math. The singer taught Willow that’s not how negotiation is done and she should demand for $25 so that the math is easier.

About Pink’s summer tour

Pink mentioned in the interview with TODAY that she will be performing some of her classic tracks along with giving a glimpse of the new album. She said that the song Turbulence in Trustfall album is very close to her heart as it directly talks about the idea of mental health journeys even of her own daughter. The Turbulence song is not just some catchy tune but a rather meaningful song which almost made her cry when it was played over the plaza.

Pink said that the song Turbulence has a different meaning to every listener. The singer shares her own experience and says how it is about anxiety and walking her daughter down this road. That is why Turbulence is her favorite song as it speaks about the experience of mental health difficulties for people as well as their loved ones.