Why playing Lea Michele's mother on Glee hurt Idina Menzel's 'ego'? Find out here

Idina Menzel is perhaps one of the most known and beloved stars on Broadway. The star that made her stage debut back in 1996, has been one of the most prominent figures from Broadway in the last decade, that is widely known by people, who might not be well acquainted with that world. And a factor to thank for this is her time on Glee. The actress played the role of Lea Michele's biological mother, but according to her, she wasn't all that thrilled to get the part.

Idina Menzel's feelings regarding her role on Glee

The Wicked star recently got candid during an interview with Stellar Magazine. She revealed she wasn't even sure if people would wanna hire her again, due to the fact that she just had a baby. "You’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister." The now-52-year-old was cast to play the Shelby Corcoran the mother, of Lea Michele's character Rachel Berry on Glee. But according to the Broadway star the two characters could've played sisters, looking at the 15-year age gap between the actors. She said, "It just wasn’t great for the ego. But I sucked it up and sucked myself into my clothes, and was excited to work with Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show."

This sentiment isn't new for Menzel, she reiterated the same point in 2021 to InStyle. She pointed out while she doesn't hold it against anyone, "I don’t have a chip on my shoulder about that," she did confess that she felt "fat as all hell, and I was Lea Michele’s mom, like, could I just be her older sister? She wasn’t as young as she was playing [on Glee] so it was like, ‘Really, I’m her mom?’" But at the end, the actress told herself to suck it up.

ALSO READ: Why is the Funny Girl and Glee actress Lea Michele trending on Tiktok?

Idina Menzel's debut on glee

Idina Menzel joined Glee during its inaugural season as Lea Michele's on-screen mother. The renowned Broadway actress portrayed Shelby Corcoran, who coached New Direction's rival choir Vocal Adrenaline. It was revealed later that Corcoran was also Rachel Berry's biological mother, a dynamic that created tension in the show.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old has maintained a good relationship with Lea Michele throughout the years, even after the show ended.

ALSO READ: Lea Michele’s Fashionable Looks