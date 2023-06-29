Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed for their latest Netflix idea? Find out

It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s troubles are not going away anytime soon. With Sussexes declining popularity both in the U.K. and U.S.A., Archwell’s fallout with the Spotify, drug case against Prince Harry, the royal couple seems to be in heap of troubles.

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ripping their latest Netflix idea. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of copying ideas

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of copying their latest Netflix idea from a 2015 BBC adaptation. The Sussexes suggested the idea of making feminist prequel of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. It has been claimed that this idea is similar to the BBC adaptation. There have already been multiple adaptations which are already focused on Miss Havisham's character, with most recent being the 2023 BBC series with Olivia Coleman.

Dr. Emily Bell, an editor of The Dickensian told the MailOnline that yet again rehashing Miss Havisham’s life is not actually feminist. She said, “Making her a 'strong woman living in a patriarchal society' seems to invite us to watch a strong woman get broken, without what Dickens gives us: a sense that things can be righted, even if in only small ways and only for the next generation, at the end.”

Other ideas of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which have been rejected by the streaming giant are a tale similar to Emily in Paris but with a man in the lead. They also suggested a family-friendly television show about the gay characters, similar to Heartstoppers.

Previously, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020. Though the couple’s Harry & Meghan series is the most viewed documentary, they need to pitch more ideas to get complete payout.

