Why Prince Harry will be seated ’10 rows back’ from the Royals at King Charles’ Coronation? Reports reveal

Preparations for the King Charles III coronation ceremony have been on its peak with the approaching date. The festivities of the ceremony will extend over the time period of three days but Prince Harry is only expected to attend the real crowning ceremony of King Charles III.

This will be the first time that Prince Harry will be coming face to face with King Charles and Prince Williams ever since the release of his memoir Spare which aired the dirty laundry of the family. Now, as per the recent reports Prince Harry will be seated at some distance from the rest of the family and will not be sticking around to chat with his relatives.

Prince Harry at King Charles’ Coronation

Paul Burrell, the former royal butler, told The Sun that Prince Harry will be seated 10 rows behind his royal family and will be making a quick exit after the actual coronation ceremony.

Burrell said, ‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors’.

The ex-butler also told the GB News that Prince Harry is just attending the coronation ceremony for his father and King Charles III wants both his sons to witness this moment in his life.

Prince Harry is going to attend the coronation ceremony solo on May 6, 2023. His wife Meghan Markle will stay behind with their two kids – Archie and Lilibet. Markle is also planning Prince Archie’s birthday which is also on the same day as the coronation.

Meghan Markle also denied the rumors that she is skipping the coronation ceremony due to the letters that she exchanged with King Charles over the concerns of racism.

