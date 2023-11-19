Why Prince Harry's Uncle was against him walking with Prince Diana's cortège? Explore the tragic reason

Netflix recently dropped the first part of the last season of "The Crown," and it's all about Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's relationship. The episodes leading to the tragic car crash in 1997 are intense, and Part 1 ends with a touching recreation of Princess Diana's funeral.

In the fourth episode, called "Aftermath," the focus shifts to Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, played by Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards. This episode shows the iconic scene of the young princes walking behind their mother's coffin. In the real world, this moment had a big impact, and the princes, now grown up, have shared their thoughts.

In the Netflix series, William questions why people who never knew Diana were grieving. In real life, at ages 15 and 12, the princes walked in the funeral procession with their grandfather, father, and uncle, followed by representatives from charities Diana supported.

In a 2017 BBC documentary, both brothers explained that walking behind their mother's coffin was a tough family decision. Prince William admitted it wasn't easy, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision, and it was a collective family decision to do that."

However, their uncle, Charles Spencer, was against it. He voiced concerns about Prince Harry, who was just 12 at the time, calling it a "grueling journey." In his 2023 memoir, Prince Harry revealed that several adults opposed the idea. His uncle exclaimed, "You can't make these boys walk behind their mother's coffin! It's barbaric."

Prince Harry disclosed that an "alternative plan" was suggested—having only Prince William walk—but it was rejected. Harry was worried about William facing it alone, saying, "If roles were reversed, he would never have allowed me to go through it alone."

In a 2017 documentary, Harry talked about unexpectedly finding himself part of the event. William described the walk as "long and lonely," using his blond bangs as a "safety blanket." In his book, Harry admitted feeling "numb" but drew strength from keeping his brother in sight.

Reflecting on the experience, Prince Harry said, "I don't have a stance on whether it was right or wrong, but I'm grateful I was there. Looking back, I'm very glad to have been a part of it."

