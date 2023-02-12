Why Rihanna won’t get paid to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show; Here are the details

In an interview, Rihanna , headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, said that it was entertainer’s dream to perform on stage like that since it is the biggest one. This performance will mark Rihanna’s comeback after about six years. However, the singer will not even earn a dime with her half-time performance. Read below to find out the details.

Rihanna won’t be paid for her 2023 Super Bowl performance

Rihanna will not be paid for her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show as it is customary for halftime headliners. The A-list performers like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé do not get paid for headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, it does provide a multitude of other benefits with massive exposure. Super Bowl 2023 is expected to have about 192 million viewers.

The earlier performers at the 2023 Super Bowl saw a massive boost in the artists’ personal catalogue. For instance Billboard reported that Lady Gaga's performance at Super Bowl 2017 increased her song and album sales to about 1000 percent.

With Rihanna headlining the Super Bowl 2023 will give the singer an incredible opportunity to reconnect with her music roots and audience after being away from the stage for about six years.

Earlier in 2019, Rihanna turned down the chance for a Super Bowl performance to show her solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback. He was ousted from the NFL for kneeling in protest of police brutality and systemic racism.