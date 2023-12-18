Why Robert Pattinson's Batman is not a part of the DCU? James Gunn gives an update on Matt Reeves' Batverse
DCU co-head, James Gunn explained why Robert Pattinson’s Batman is not a part of the forthcoming universe, and the reason seems quite valid.
Ever since the DCU was announced, it was made very clear that Robert Pattinson’s Batman would not be a part of the new universe led by James Gunn as the previous director, Matt Reeves would be creating his own Batverse with its characters. With the new actor playing the Caped Crusader, fans were wondering about his future moving forward, and James Gunn recently explained why Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe was made into another franchise instead of part of the forthcoming DC Universe.
James Gunn reveals why Robert Pattinson's Batman was not included in the DCU
Taking to social media, the DCU co-boss replied to the fan’s query about why Matt Reeves’ The Batman was not included in the new universe. Responding to Threads, James Gunn revealed that the director decided to keep his take on the Dark Knight separate. "It's not an 'allowed' thing, it's Matt's choice, and we respect that," wrote the DC boss as he also shared an update on The Batman Part II, revealing that he had "heard a pitch" from Reeves for the hotly-anticipated sequel but hasn't seen a script yet.
Directed and co-written by Reeves, The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, who is only in his second year of crime fighting, received appreciation from the audiences. Following the success, the movie was also renewed for a second installment with the same director as the movie is under production.
ALSO READ: 'I have problems with both of Nolan’s films': James Gunn once dissed US 2.4 billion Batman trilogy years before joining DCEU
When will The Batman: Part II release?
In his first outing, RPatz’s Bruce Wayne was full of treats alongside the journey to thwart The Riddler, but the World’s Greatest Detective may have to face a challenge never seen on the big screen before in the next installment. The movie’s ending teased a future film and many spinoff projects are also being announced.
The Batman Part II is currently in development and is set to be released on October 3, 2025.
ALSO READ: 20 Best Batman Animated Movies: From Son Of Batman to Batman Ninja
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’