Why royal staff fears that Prince Harry could pull out of King Charles coronation? Royal author reveals

According to royal commentator Charlie Rae, Prince Harry might pull out of King’s coronation at the last minute

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Published on May 04, 2023   |  11:19 AM IST  |  246
King Charles III, Prince Harry with wife Meghan Markle
Key Highlight

  • The royal staff is concerned Prince Harry might not show up at all at King Charles III coronation.
  • Prince Harry is accused of failing to give royal staff any update about his plans.

Ahead of King Charles III coronation ceremony in London on May 6, 2023, preparations have been on its peak in the palace to avoid any kind of mistakes.

During the coronation ceremony, all eyes will also be on Prince Harry as it would be the first time that he comes face to face with his royal family after the release of tell-all memoir Spare. Few weeks ago, the palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles' coronation without his family.

However, according to royal commentator Charlie Rae, Prince Harry might pull out of King’s coronation at the last minute. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry at King Charles coronation

While talking to TalkTV with Kevin O’Sullivan, royal commentator Charlie Rae said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might call for a ‘last-minute stunt’ ahead of the King Charles III coronation ceremony. He said that the Duke of Sussex has been so vague about his plans while he is in the U.K. that royal staff is concerned Prince Harry might not show up at all.

Prince Harry is accused of failing to give royal staff any update about his plans which has created security and logistical problems for planning of the event. Rae said, ‘There are people at the Palace who are very concerned about Harry at the moment, because they've been kept in the dark about his plans. They don't know where he's going to stay, they don't know what time he's going to arrive, they don't even know what time he's going to leave’.

According to royal commentator Tom Bower, staff is even concerned that Prince Harry might be ‘looking for an excuse’ to avoid King Charles coronation because he was seated back into the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front.

Prince Harry

Is Prince Harry attending King Charles III coronation?
Yes, Prince Harry will attend King Charles III coronation
Will Meghan Markle attend King Charles III coronation?
No, Meghan Markle will not attend King Charles III coronation
Why will Prince Harry attend coronation ceremony for brief time?
Prince Harry will rush back to California after ceremony to celebrate Prince Archie's birthday
