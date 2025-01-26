Why Splitting Wednesday Season 2 Could Backfire for Netflix? Here's What We Know

Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows of 2025, but the streaming giant might make a decision that could alienate its fans.

A recent trend in Netflix's release strategy could impact viewership, and unfortunately, it's a choice that could become part of Wednesday's second season.

When Wednesday first premiered in November 2022, it became a global hit, quickly climbing to the top of Netflix’s charts as the most popular show worldwide (via Tudum). Fans eagerly awaited the next season, but the journey has been long.

Due to Jenna Ortega’s busy filming schedule and the 2024 Hollywood strikes, production delays meant that filming for Season 2 didn’t wrap until December 2024.

With Netflix not revealing a release date, many believe the season will premiere in the summer of 2025, but that’s still an estimate.

There’s a growing concern among fans that Netflix will follow the recent trend of splitting season releases into two parts. While Wednesday season 1’s conclusion left room for anticipation, splitting the second season into multiple parts could lead to disappointment. It’s a strategy Netflix has used for other shows, but for Wednesday, it may not work as well.

The idea of splitting seasons into halves isn’t new. However, the fans who have waited years for the next chapter of Wednesday would have to endure even more waiting.

A possible wait of a few months between the release of the first and second halves would leave viewers frustrated, especially after waiting nearly three years for the first part.

Netflix's decision to split seasons often stems from several factors. The content gap caused by COVID-19 and the recent Hollywood strikes is one major reason.

By splitting seasons, Netflix can extend the life of a show and give viewers something to look forward to without waiting for an entire season to drop at once.

There’s also a financial benefit, as viewers who want to see the entire season may be more likely to keep their subscriptions for longer periods.

However, this decision is not without its downsides. The idea of a split season works best for shows with longer runtimes, like Cobra Kai, but may not fit as seamlessly with shows like Wednesday.

