Why Suits: LA Took 6 Years After Original Suits Finale To Come Back With Gabriel Macht's Return? REPORT

Suits is one of the most iconic television shows, which continues to be the topic of discussion among netizens. Many fans of the show truly rejoiced after knowing that the spin-off of the venture would be happening, but there is actually a reason why this has taken place 6 years after the OG show’s finale.

According to ScreenRant’s report, the show garnered immense popularity after it became available to be streamed in the year 2023, which happened to be the main reason for the birth fo Suits: LA.

The show reportedly became a talk among netizens when it made its entry on Netflix, which resulted in the venture beating Wednesday, which was one of the most popular projects of that year.

There is one more iconic show that Suits surpassed in its viewership, which is none other than The Office. The Steve Carrell starrer show’s viewership record that it set in 2020 was broken by suits, per The Hollywood Reporter.

As far as the Suits’s spin-off goes, the upcoming venture continues to be an exciting thing for the Suits’ fans. The Spin-off is packed with a talented group of actors, which includes Stephen Amell, who will portray the role of Ted Black, per TV Guide’s article.

According to the report, the venture will also star Jost McDermitt, as Stuart Lane, Bryan Greenberg, who will portray Rick Dodson, Lex Scott Davis who will play Erica Rollins, Troy Winbush as Kevin and Alice Lee, who will portray the character called Leah.

The show will get a lot more thrilling as the OG show’s actors will also be seen in the show. Gabriel Specter, who played Harvey will reportedly appear in the Spinoff for a three-episode arc in its first season,

By the time it airs, the audience can go back and enjoy the OG show, which is available to be streamed on Netflix.