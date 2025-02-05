Why Taylor Swift’s Friend Keleigh Sperry Won’t Support Cheifs at the Superbowl? Miles Teller Reveals

Miles Teller revealed that his wife, Keleigh Sperry, won't be rooting for Kansas City Cheifs at this year's Superbowl despite being a long-time friend of Taylor Swift. Speaking to People magazine, the Top Gun: Maverick actor spilled the beans that his wife would be ditching Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's team to root for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"She's a diehard Birds fan," Teller said, referring to the football team. The actor said, "Thankfully," that the Chiefs weren't playing against the Eagles at last year's Superbowl match, during which he sported the Chiefs' red. He quipped that this year he'd "be in a sea of green," which is the color of the opponent team.

The couple won't be joining the Cruel Summer hitmaker at the stands as they did last year in Las Vegas. The star-studded suit also included Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone, Lana Del Rey, and others.

Sperry took to social media to share glimpses of the match and the star-studded suit from where they enjoyed it. "INSANITY, what a night. Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS," she captioned the post at the time. "Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books," she added.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was also in the stands, cheering loudly for his brother's team. Looks like Travis's support has reduced since last year, including his brother and former NFL star.

During an episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason declared his support for his former team. He admitted although he'll "always" root for his brother to win, the Eagles team has become his extended family.

So, he'll be sporting his former team's colors at the big match but will be happy if either team wins. "I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce. That's the reality of it," he added.