'Why the 1 percent, I ask?': Henry Cavill once subtly nodded to thirsty comments about big d*ck energy

Henry Cavill is the undisputed king of that rugged appeal that gets ladies weak in the knees whenever he appears on film, and with social media being so open, conversations about his raw look frequently take over. With his good looks, good looks, and good looks, the actor created big thirst traps, and once in an interview, he became cheeky about himself and verified what many suspected about his manliness.

Henry Cavill reacted to fans' tweets in an interview

The anticipation for Henry Cavill, a.k.a. The Greek God is at an all-time high. The more the British celebrity keeps his cool and finesse, the stranger and nastier the world becomes for him. While we suppress our impulses, some fans do not, as seen by the occasional thirst tweet on Twitter. Do you want to know what they were? BuzzFeed, on the other hand, made our job simpler. The American entertainment news welcomed the star media to read some of the internet's thirstiest tweets in 2018. At first, Cavill gave us a heads-up, stating he had read worse by looking at the previous one.

The one tweet that convinced him that he wasn't quite as thirsty as he imagined he would be was: “Henry Cavill definitely exudes big d*ck energy, and to make it even better, I'm 99% sure he's actually big; I'm weak just thinking about it.”

The star was stuck at 99% and said, "Why the 1%, may I ask?” As delightfully purposeful as it was, we all know he was aware of what he was doing and outplayed the tweet with his subtle yet destructible poise. It was a joy to watch him respond to the emotions by keeping the temperature up while also playing clean.

We were relieved to see him have such a fantastic sense of humor in the face of the strange and nasty tweets dubbed ‘thirsty.’ He kept it nice, as is his style, and departed, and gave everyone a heart attack.

Henry Cavill had revealed his thoughts on the MeToo movement

During an interview with GQ magazine in 2018, Cavill expressed his mixed feelings about the #MeToo movement. He spoke on the value of preserving the positive aspects of the past while discarding the negative, while realizing the need for drastic changes in men's behavior. He said, "Stuff has to change, absolutely, in terms of men's behavior; it's also important to retain the good things, which were a quality of the past, and get rid of the bad things."

Cavill also discussed the attractiveness of males chasing and courting women as he delved into traditional dating dynamics. He was aware that this viewpoint may be seen as antiquated.

Nonetheless, he also publicly discussed the difficulties of dealing with a world of restrictions and increased public scrutiny. He said, "There's something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There's a more conventional attitude, which is wonderful. I believe that a woman should be wooed and pursued, although I might be wrong. It's really difficult to do so if certain restrictions are in place."

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill is currently working on his upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Argylle. Whereas he was last seen in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher.

