Why The Apprentice Director Has Been Dropped From CAA and Entertainment 360? Find Out the Allegations Made Against Ali Abbasi

Ali Abbasi, the director behind The Apprentice, has severed ties with CAA and Entertainment 360 following allegations of inappropriate behavior at a Golden Globes afterparty. Sources indicate that the filmmaker was accused of groping a high-profile actor, leading to tensions with his agency and eventual separation.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred at CAA’s Golden Globes afterparty, where an intoxicated Abbasi allegedly made unwanted advances toward an A-list actor represented by the agency. In response, CAA reportedly demanded an apology from the director, though conflicting accounts suggest he was advised against directly contacting the alleged victim.

It remains unclear whether Abbasi’s departure from his representation was voluntary or enforced, but it was confirmed that as of January 27, he is now exclusively represented by LARK in the UK. Additionally, Abbasi is no longer working with PR firm The Lede Company, though sources indicate this was due to the natural expiration of his contract following the release of The Apprentice. Similarly, he has parted ways with the law firm Granderson Des Rochers, though those close to him claim this decision is unrelated to recent events. The law firm has not responded to requests for comment.

Abbasi has yet to issue a statement directly addressing the groping allegation. However, when initially contacted regarding his split from CAA and Entertainment 360, he stated, "I can confirm that I’ve made the decision to move in a new direction with my career. I’m grateful for the work CAA and Entertainment 360 have done, particularly their commitment to The Apprentice, which remains a project I’m incredibly proud of. I look forward to announcing my next steps at the appropriate time."

As the situation continues to unfold, Abbasi’s future in Hollywood remains uncertain. Should he provide further comment on the allegations, this story will be updated accordingly.