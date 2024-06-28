Why The Bear Makers Didn't Shoot Seasons 3-4 Back-to-Back? Read DEETS Inside

The highly anticipated kitchen family drama, The Bear by FX, returned to Hulu on June 26. The show was scheduled to shoot seasons three and four consecutively earlier this year. However, as per sources, such plans have been cancelled because the scripts aren't ready yet. Moreover, after The Bear got bigger and bigger, so did the stars, leading to further scheduling problems.

The Bear Season 3 and Season 4 updates amid successful second season

Fans immediately began binge-watching the series online, and there was a lot of talk on social media about it. The show is created by Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo. It had been scheduled to shoot seasons three and four back to back earlier this year.

That was done with a view to cope with too much congestion in their schedules experienced by cast members such as Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri who all have landed huge movie roles — Moss-Bachrach has bagged a significant role in Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie.

However, due to delays in the script, the ambitious plan to shoot two seasons in a row was dropped. More recently though, The Playlist's insiders have confirmed that seasons three and four were not shot back-to-back even though some parts were filmed ahead of time.

FX said that while some of next season has been pre-shot; it is unclear how much exactly has been captured that way. Starting from January 2025 depending on cast availability, season four is expected to continue filming.

The Bear cast seems to be booked and busy

In autumn Allen White will be featured in A24’s Nebraska, a Bruce Springsteen film while Moss-Bachrach will start shooting MCU's The Fantastic Four in late July and Edebiri after leaving Marvel’s Thunderbolts will appear in Luca Guadagnino’s After The Hunt sharing the screen with Julia Roberts.

During a recent press conference held with the aforementioned cast as well as actors Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott plus Matty Matheson the outlet asked if they did an entire series without any breaks between episodes. Judging from what various members of the cast had to say it is clear that attempts to shoot back-to-back were not completely successful.

FX confirmed this, outlining that though partly filmed earlier, a good amount of the production remains outstanding. Sources claim The Bear might wrap up by the end of season four.

The original idea behind filming back-to-back was to secure the availability of actors before their other obligations created a schedule conflict. Nonetheless, there are some signs which suggest that this could be its concluding chapter. Christopher Storer has lined up other projects such as a new show for FX and a film, prompting one to think about what the team’s next step would be.

