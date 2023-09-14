‘Why the f**k did you just spit on yourself ’: Sean Penn furious at Will Smith over 2022 Oscars slap incident

Actor Sean Penn became very upset when discussing a controversial incident at the 2022 Academy Awards involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The incident was brought up while Penn was talking about his strong support for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia with Fox News.

Sean Penn was furious at Will Smith

Penn was particularly angry that Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was not allowed to speak at the Oscars. He criticized the decision, saying, "The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s [Zelenskyy] not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith." Penn's frustration was evident during the interview, with his face turning red as he spoke.

The 63-year-old mentioned, "I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once, he seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f---ing good in ‘King Richard.’ So why the f--- did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f---ing thing? Why did I go to f---ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?"

I Am Sam actor was deeply disturbed by the incident and couldn't comprehend why people were applauding what he saw as a negative moment. He even referenced his own past troubles, including an arrest and jail time in 1987 for punching someone on a film set, implying that Smith's actions were worse.

In his view, if Zelenskyy had been allowed to speak, such an incident wouldn't have occurred. He believed that Smith would not have left his seat to engage in such violence. Penn was so upset by the situation that he considered destroying his two Oscars in protest. He even suggested that the Oscars could be melted down and turned into bullets to be used against the Russians in support of Ukraine. During a visit to Ukraine last fall, Penn expressed his support by giving one of his Oscars to President Zelenskyy, who, in turn, awarded him the Order of Merit.

To summarise Sean Penn was very angry about the incident involving Will Smith at the Oscars and believed that allowing Ukraine's president to speak could have prevented such a situation. He expressed his frustration and considered drastic actions in support of Ukraine.

