Why The World Premiere Of Sydney Sweeney’s Film Eden Was Interrupted? Find Out

An unexpected incident interrupted the world premiere screening of Sydney Sweeney's new Ron Howard-directed movie Eden at the Toronto International Film Festival.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a medical emergency halted the film as its stars and crew watched from inside the city's Roy Thomson Hall venue.

At around 7 p.m. local time, shortly after a scene involving childbirth, the EW crew observed a commotion on the theater's ground level. The lights went on, and several people could be seen carrying a person out of the venue.

Sweeney and costars Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Brühl watched anxiously from their second-story balcony as the film was paused on the big screen.

The film resumed shortly after the person was taken out of the room, and the rest of the screening and Q&A went on as planned. Meanwhile, the details about the unwell person had not been identified when this article was drafted.

The crew from EW reached out for details, and a representative for Toronto police told EW via email that "this was a medical call in the area of Roy Thompson Theatre just after 7 pm, and an ambulance was dispatched" and that "police were not required."

TIFF 2024 runs from September 5 to September 15, 2024, with screenings held at various venues throughout the city, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, and the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Eden is an upcoming film featuring Sydney Sweeney in a prominent role. Based on actual events, the film is a historical thriller about a group of post-Europeans who seek to start over in the 1930s by fleeing to a previously uninhabited land in the Galápagos Islands. However, all hell breaks when it turns out to be a place far from paradise.

The film stars Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, Daniel Brühl, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, and Richard Roxburgh. The official shoot for the film began on November 27, 2023, on the Australian Gold Coast.

