Why there is never a picture of Taylor Swift with other Chief's teammates?

Despite being a huge Taylor Swift fan, the Kelce Krew member, Rachee Rice wouldn't even dream of taking a selfie with the Cruel Summer singer. During an appearance on Fubo Sports’ Airing It Out podcast, Rachee Rice explained that he would find it weird to ask the pop star, 34, for a photo given his friendship with the tight end, also 34.

While Rice has yet to officially meet the superstar, Swift has attended several of the team’s parties over the last couple of months. After attending her first game in Kansas City, Mo., in September, Swift joined Kelce and his teammates for an afterparty at the Prime Social rooftop bar downtown.

Why does Travis Kelce’s teammate refuse to ask Taylor Swift for a picture?

Despite Taylor Swift having attended several of the team’s parties over the last couple of months, Rachee Rice has yet to officially meet the superstar. Recently, Rice appeared on Fubo Sports’ Airing It Out podcast and explained why he finds it awkward to ask the Love Story singer for a photo. when asked about if he had met Swift, he said, “I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that.”

Rice went on to say, “You know, those guys like Trav and Patrick Mahomes] they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, ‘Bro you’re a superstar football player!' It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav.”

In fact, the only instance in which Rice could see himself asking the Grammy winner for a flick would be if his girlfriend was also there and they got a photo of the four of them.

"Asking another man's girlfriend for a picture feels off," he stated, applying the same principle to his interactions with the singer. He's open to meeting her someday, especially if his girlfriend tags along, but emphasizes the importance of respecting personal space. “Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something,” the rookie receiver stated.

Despite not knowing the Daylight singer on a personal level, the SMU alum noted that he is “happy for Trav” amid the pair’s whirlwind romance. Rice also extended a shoutout to Swift, “She brought a lot more fans to the team too.”

Ever since the Lover singer began attending games, the Kansas City Chiefs have experienced a notable increase in their global fan base. Even those who were not previously interested in football are now drawn to the game due to Taylor Swift's presence. While Chiefs tight-end teammates are delighted that he is dating a legendary figure, they are even more pleased to see additional fans cheering them on.

Travis Kelse loves having Taylor Swift in his games

Travis Kelce loves having his "amazing" girlfriend Taylor Swift in the bleachers at his games and the opposing team's fans don't mind either. On Wednesday's episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis described Gillette Stadium's reaction to Swift being shown on the jumbotron at this Sunday's game, commending the Patriots fans for giving her a warm welcome.

"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he told his older brother Jason. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

Travis then addressed the few who booed Taylor (who, by the way, had the best reaction) by adorably referencing her famous quote from her Time Person of the Year interview. "There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," he continued. "But, for the most part, everybody was fucking screaming their tail off for her."

