Why Tom Holland Ditches Making Appearances With Zendaya on Red Carpet? Spider-Man Actor Finally Reveals

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but fans often wonder why the two rarely make red carpet appearances together. While their relationship has been confirmed and celebrated, Tom recently explained his decision to stay out of the spotlight during Zendaya’s big moments.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Tom shared why he avoids red carpets for Zendaya’s premieres. The actor said that his presence might unintentionally shift the attention away from Zendaya and her accomplishments. “Because it’s not my moment,” he stated. “It’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

Tom also mentioned that his celebrity status can create distractions in other settings, such as theater performances. This self-awareness has led him to take a step back during Zendaya’s professional milestones, allowing her to shine on her own.

The couple last walked the red carpet together in 2021 for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, Tom has opted to stay behind the scenes while supporting Zendaya.

Although he skips the red carpets, Tom remains a supportive partner. He revealed that he’s often present behind the scenes during Zendaya’s premieres and events. Their relationship, which they confirmed in 2021, continues to thrive despite their busy schedules.

Tom also shared a glimpse into their personal life, revealing that they recently welcomed a dog named Daphne into their family. Describing the Doberman, Tom said, “She’s so cute, man, it’s actually a joke.”

The couple seems to be balancing their personal and professional lives. Last April, a source told People that they have even talked about marriage.

The source said that there has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality. However, work remains a top priority for both, keeping them focused on their respective careers for now.

Fans may get to see the couple together again in the near future. Both Tom and Zendaya are set to star in upcoming projects, including Spider-Man 4 and The Odyssey, which are expected to release in 2026. Whether they will attend those red carpets together remains to be seen.

