Why Tom Sandoval has issued public apology amid Raquel Leviss cheating allegations? Find out

Tom Sandoval for the first time has issued a written statement amidst the allegations that he had cheated on Ariana Madix with his co-star Raquel Leviss. Reportedly earlier this week Tom Sandoval and Ariana Maidx called it quits for nine years after it was reported that Vanderpump Rules star was unfaithful in their relationship. Sandoval took to Instagram on Saturday evening to apologize and share his side of the story. Here are more details about the Instagram post shared by Tom Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval started his statement by saying that he understands and deserves the disappointment and anger and disappointment that fans have expressed towards him but requests the fans to leave his friends and family including Schwartz out of this situation.

Sandoval continued that this is a very personal situation and though Sandy’s has his name on it, there are three other partners and twenty employees who are involved in this restaurant and rely on the same for the source of their income. The Vanderpump Rules star says that he is just a small part of the bigger thing and requests people to direct the anger towards him and not them since they have not done anything wrong. He apologizes to partners Schwartz, Brett, and Greg along with the employees as they had to suffer the consequences of his actions.

‘I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners. I need some time to address everything else’, Tom Sandoval writes in the statement. In the end he apologizes for everything.

Sandoval’s apology comes in light of people boycotting their restaurant Sandy over Vanderpump Rules star cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. It was also reported that Schwartz knew about and supported his actions.

