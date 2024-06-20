Why Travis Scott Has Been Arrested in Florida? Here's What We Know About

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Travis Scott, the sensational rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, got arrested last night in Florida. The 33-year-old artist was taken into custody in Miami due to suspicion of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. As reported by People, the arrest was glued with interruption on a charter boat in Miami Beach Marina. Meanwhile, Scott is widely recognized for his Astroworld record. Besides being an artist, he is also the father of two kids, whom he shared with Kylie Jenner.

ALSO READ: What Is Travis Scott's Net Worth? Exploring His Wealth And Fortune Amid Saturday Night Life Performance

Travis Scott gets arrested in Florida

Travis Scott has been detained in Miami on charges of disorderly drunkenness and trespass. As reported by People, the official documents show that the rapper was booked into detention at 4:35 local time.

According to the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department's website, the 33-year-old was detained under his real name, Jacques Bermon Webster. As per WSVN-7, the arrest stemmed from a disturbance on a charter boat near Miami Beach Marina.

As per People, the 33-year-old rappers had a bail of $650, with $150 for drunkenness and $500 for the other. According to reports, the bail was submitted on Thursday. Meanwhile, Travis Scott is also the father of two kids. The rapper shares two kids, Stormi and Aire, with Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott Circus Maximus Tour

The Circus Maximus Tour, also known as Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus, is Travis Scott's continuing fourth concert tour in promotion of his fourth studio album, Utopia. Teezo Touchdown opened the whole first leg of the tour, while Don Toliver Chase B, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, and Veeze opened certain shows on the second leg.

Advertisement

The Circus Maximus Tour is Scott's first concert tour in nearly five years, following the Astroworld-Wish You Were Here Tour. The Latin Grammy winner is currently between cities on the European leg of his Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour.

He is next scheduled to appear in the Netherlands on June 28 and 30. Meanwhile, the tour began on October 11, 2023, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will conclude on August 4, 2024, at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Travis Scott's Essay Written During His Teen Years Surfaces Online; Here's All Rappers Who Are Mentioned